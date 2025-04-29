Europe should embrace enlargement and end the double standards, Mickoski tells EPP leaders

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski leads a high delegation at the EPP party summit in Valencia, Spain, to push for Macedonia’s EU accession.

This gathering emphasizes the shared vision for a Europe united on the basis of principles, with stronger solidarity and a merit based approach. My Government remains deeply committed to conservative family values, accountability, economic freedom and respect for the rule of law. These principles which guide us at home inspire our engagement with Europe, to imagine a joint European future. Still, honesty compels me to also focus on the challenges that we face. Our people, the proud Macedonian citizens, have firsthand felt the weight of double standards that undermine trust, reduce enthusiasm and risk to weaken the European spirit that we represent, Prime Minister Mickoski said in his remarks.

In order to reverse this, Mickoski urged EPP leaders to become the driving force behind the push to enlarge the EU and integrate the Balkan countries. “Your leadership and proactive approach will significantly improve the credibility and effectiveness of the enlargement process. We can clearly say that the integration of the Western Balkans in the European Union is not just an act of charity – but a strategic imperative that will provide peace, stability and security not just in our region but in the whole of Europe”, the Prime Minister added.

During the summit, Mickoski and the other members of the delegation which includes Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski and Foreign Minister Mucunski, met with a number of European and regional leaders