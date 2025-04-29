Nikoloski expects growth in 2025 to surpass 4 percent

Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that he expects the growth rate to surpass 4 percent in 2025, despite predictions by the IMF that it will reach 3.2 percent.

In an interview with 360 Degrees, Nikoloski pointed to the significant foreign investments and infrastructure projects that are driving Macedonia’s GDP growth.

We have a strong investment cycle based on the budget. This includes projects from the Corridors 8 and 10, which we are building with Bechtel and Enka. In the railroad project to Bulgaria we are working on the second stage and if we reach agreement with Bulgaria, we will work on the third stage. There is an investment cycle of 500 million to a billion EUR that will go into road infrastructure. And the third component is the presentation of possibilities for investments in the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski said.