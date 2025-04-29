House owned by prison bureau director Pandov set on fire

Unknown perpetrators set fire to a mountain home owned by Aleksandar Pandov, political activist and head of the Sanctions Bureau that oversees prisons in Macedonia.

The home is fully destroyed in the fire. Pandov said that this attack is a clear message meant to deter him from the on-going crackdown against crime. Pandov was prominent in the recent months by going after corrupt prison guards who are allowing serious criminals to leave prisons and in some instances would even drive them around Skopje.

My home was set on fire. There are well grounded reasons to say that this is a planned attack by criminals! They will not intimidate me and will not deter me. There is no going back when the fight for justice is involved. When criminals are pressed, they defend themselves with violence. But this will only make us stronger, Pandov said in a social media post. He called on the state institutions to identify those who carried out this attack.