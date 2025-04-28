Criminal charges against a police officer who fined an innocent citizen to protect the brother of an official

Following reports that a police officer has refused to issue a speeding ticket to the brother of the Mayor of Gazi Baba, Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that the officer will face criminal charges.

The situation is far worse than what the SDSM party alleged. The officer acted contrary to his legal obligations and he allowed an individual to avoid a fine. But then, even worse, he picked an innocent citizen, unrelated to the incident, and inserted him in the report. This warrants a criminal charge. What the officer did is a crime, Minister Toskovski said.

The brother of the Mayor of Gazi Baba was caught driving at 88 kilometers an hour in a zone where the top speed is set at 50. He turned himself in to the police and will face a traffic fine and a ban on using his vehicle.