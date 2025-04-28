Prosecutors invite families of the Kocani victims to discuss the course of the investigation

State prosecutors invited the families of the young people killed in the Kocani nightclub disaster to a meeting to discuss the course of the investigation.

The invitation comes as some of the families have announced a protest gathering in Skopje on Tuesday, and are demanding a more thorough investigation. The protest will take place in front of the Parliament, on the main city square and in front of the prosecutor’s offices.

So far the charges have covered the last three mayors of Kocani, half a dozen former Economy Ministers who have issued permits to the nightclub, the club owners and organizers and dozens of police officials and inspectors.