29.04.2025
Republika English
Tuesday, 29 April 2025

Blackout hits Portugal, Spain and France

World

28.04.2025

Portugal, parts of Spain and of France are suffering from electricity shortages after a freak failure in the distribution network.
So far it is reported that the collapse is due to weather conditions but outside interference is also possible.

Subway trains and elevators were stuck once the power shut down, and flights are also being cancelled. The lack of electricity also disrupted bank transactions and fuel deliveries. Authorities say that they are working at repairing the issue as soon as possible.

