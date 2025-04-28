Taravari’s position in the Government will be determined after his meeting with Mickoski on May 1st

Whether Arben Taravari and his Alliance of Albanians will remain in the Government will be determined after May 1st, when he will meet with Prime Minister Mickoski.

So far, Taravari’s decision to run independently in the local elections has meant that he is out of the VLEN coalition with three other Albanian parties, but he has not left the broader coalition that supports the Government, and he and his officials remain in their central government posts.

Mickoski convened the Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, after which the party said that the Government remains stable and strong and is focused on its economic agenda. Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski, who is also Vice President in VMRO-DPMNE, said that it is regretful that Taravari’s actions are supporting the Government’s key rival DU?I. “VMRO-DPMNE should not cooperate with anyone who is cooperating with this unreformed DUI”, Mucunski said, before expressing hope that Taravari will come to some kind of an understanding with the Prime Minister during their meeting.