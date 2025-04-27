Citizens see effective response to the Kocani disaster

According to the Market Vision – MKD.mk poll, almost two thirds of the citizens believe that the authorities are effective in responding to the Kocani nightclub disaster.

64.8 percent of those polled said that the response is effective, and 35.3 percent estimate it as ineffective. Regarding the actions of healthcare authorities, who organized the transportation of injured youngsters to hospitals abroad, 71 percent see it as effective, and 21.8 percent think it wa not effective.

On the broad investigation and the dozens of charges that were filed against persons directly and indirectly suspected of causing the fire, 53.1 percent think that the judicial authorities are acting well, and 32.8 percent don’t think so.