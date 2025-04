Alkaloid qualified in the finals of the European EHF handball cup after beating the Norwegian Runar Sandefjord team.

Runar beat Alkaloid 34:29, which evened out the two teams at 71:71 – given Alkaloid’s prior win in Skopje. This led to a penalty shoot-out that Alkaloid won.

Alkaloid will now play against the Greek AEK team in the finals.