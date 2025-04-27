The ruling majority is stable, Speaker Gashi says

Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi said that the ruling majority remains stable despite the divisions in the VLEN coalition, where the Alliance of Albanians is preparing to participate in the local elections alone.

I don’t think there is need of panic. The majority is stable and I think it should continue to function, regardless whether some party leaves it and another joins. It would not affect much the size of the majority – we are close to two thirds majority in Parliament. The local elections are fought on local issues, roads, water supply, and I don’t think we should involve high politics into them, said Gashi in an interview with Radio Free Europe.