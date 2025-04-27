 Skip to main content
27.04.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 27 April 2025

The ruling majority is stable, Speaker Gashi says

Macedonia

27.04.2025

Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi said that the ruling majority remains stable despite the divisions in the VLEN coalition, where the Alliance of Albanians is preparing to participate in the local elections alone.

I don’t think there is need of panic. The majority is stable and I think it should continue to function, regardless whether some party leaves it and another joins. It would not affect much the size of the majority – we are close to two thirds majority in Parliament. The local elections are fought on local issues, roads, water supply, and I don’t think we should involve high politics into them, said Gashi in an interview with Radio Free Europe.

Related Articles

Sport  | 27.04.2025
Handball: Alkaloid beats Runar to reach the EHF cup final
Economy  | 26.04.2025
Citizens see the economy and corruption as main problems
World  | 26.04.2025
Trump discusses ending the war in Ukraine with Zelensky in Rome