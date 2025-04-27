VMRO Central Committee meets in preparation for the local elections

The Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE met today to prepare for the coming local elections.

Secretary General Gjorgjija Sajkoski told the committee that the party is going to continue conducting polls to make sure that the best candidates are nominated, and that he expects good results in the elections.

It was concluded that the Government is stable and strong, and meets the expectations of the citizens despite the numerous challenges and the general economic disaster that it inherited, the party said in a statement.