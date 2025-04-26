Poll shows VMRO dominant over the other parties – half of the citizens don’t know who leads the opposition

A poll conducted by MKD.mk that was published today showed resounding lead for VMRO-DPMNE and Hristijan Mickoski over their political rivals.

Mickoski was picked by 25.4 percent of the 1,200 citizens who were polled, and VMRO-DPMNE were the top choice for 51.7 percent. The VLEN coalition is ranked second with 13 percent – 1 percent above their chief rival DUI. But VLEN is currently in trouble, with divisions between the Alliance of Albanians and the other coalition partners, and the individual ranking shows AA – which is on the verge of leaving VLEN – supported by 5.8 percent of the voters.

SDSM remains only the fourth largest party in Macedonia, with 10.9 percent of the votes, above Levica with 6.4 and ZNAM with 5 percent.

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti is the top choice for 6.2 percent of the voters, followed by AA leader Arben Taravari and SDSM leader Venko Filipce who are tied at 3.8 percent. When asked who they consider to be leader of the opposition, Filipce was pointed out by 22 percent of the citizens, above Ahmeti (13.5%) and Levica’s Dimitar Apasiev (8.3%) but it’s notable that 45.9 percent said that they don’t know who leads the opposition.

Additionally, only 11.4 percent of the polled citizens said that SDSM have sufficiently cleaned their party from former officials who were suspected of criminal activities – a majority of 52.7 percent believe that the party has not purged itself, and 34.3 percent could not say for sure.