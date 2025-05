A decision by the Government to cap profits on a large number of staple products expires today. Starting tomorrow, consumers will see if the supermarkets will try to take advantage of the end of the measure, and will hike prices.

Deputy Economy Minister Marjan Risteski said that he expects to see that the supermarket chains will not raise prices artificially. “If there are extreme price hikes, we will take appropriate steps to protect living standards”, Risteski said.