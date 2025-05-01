 Skip to main content
02.05.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 2 May 2025

SSM union demands a minimum salary of 500 EUR

Economy

01.05.2025

The SSM union held a protest in front of the Parliament today, in honor of May 1st, which is celebrated as Labour Day. SSM President Slobodan Trendafilov demanded an increase of the minimum wage to 500 EUR.

Today from these barricades we demand a dignified salary for dignified work. Our labour enables their luxuries, Trendafilov said, while urging the several hundred protesters to turn their backs to the Parliament.

The demand was not supported by all union organizations. Several of them, such as the Independent Police Union, accused Trendafilov of politicizing labor issues.

