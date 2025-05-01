Toskovski: there were continued corrupt actions leading to the Kocani disaster

In an interview, Interior Minister Pance Toskovski discussed the investigation into the Kocani nightclub disaster. Toskovski dismissed allegations from the opposition SDSM party that current officials are not being investigated.

The police chief who was initially suspended is now one of the suspects. He is suspected of an action that prosecutors believe was contrary to the law, Toskovski said, while noting that the investigation still continues.

“The evidence points to continued, unlawful and corrupt behavior in many segments of the working of the institutions. Instead of determining the situation on the ground and establishing the truth, the institutions did anything but that”, Minister Toskovski added about the failure of the inspection services to review the working of the Pulse nightclub.

Regarding the use of pyrotechnics which caused the disaster, Toskovski said that the event organizers did not report to the Interior Ministry that they plan to use such devices.