Debt levels are going down

Owing to the BDP growth, Macedonia’s public debt has been reduced down to 57.7 percent, with the government debt down to 50.1 percent of GDP.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski pointed that this reduction in the public debt amounts to 2 percent of GDP, and the government debt is down 0.7 percent compared to the levels in 2020.

These are excellent indicators for the Macedonian economy. The first phase was to stop the economic freefall of the past seven years, which came faster than expected, and now we are consolidating and we will begin a period of growth, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister said that he expects debt levels of as low as 45 or even below 40 percent of GDP by the end of the Government’s term.