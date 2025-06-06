 Skip to main content
06.06.2025
Opening of the Vojdan Cernodrinski theater festival

The 59th festival of Macedonian theater Vojdan Cernodrinski opens this evening in Prilep.

The play 12, directed by Sinisa Evtimov and performed by the Macedonian National Theater will open the festival in which many of the shows are already sold out. Actors Sanja Mihajlova, Snezana Konevski – Rusi and Goce Todorovski will receive lifetime achievement awards at the opening of the festival.

Other performances will include Richard III by the Albanian Theater, Black Seed by the Bitola Theater, Racin directed by Dejan Projkovski, Casablanca by the Axis troupe and others.

