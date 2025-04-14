Dimitrieska: Macedonia can begin direct exports to the US

Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocovska said that the 10 percent tariff that the US currently imposes on Macedonia and most other countries is manageable both for the exporters and the US consumers.

All can pick up a portion of the burden. I expect that we will be able to overcome these 10 percent as well. We can maybe even take advantage of this situation, as our Prime Minister has a very good line of communication with top Washington officials. Why shouldn’t we begin direct exports to the US?, Dimitrieska said.

The Minister is due to attend the spring IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington, which, she added, will definitely be dominated by the talk of US tariffs.