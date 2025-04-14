Prime Minister Mickoski begins his visit of the United Arab Emirates

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski began his official visit to the United Arab Emirates today, where he was welcomed by President and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The Prime Minister said that the meeting went exceptionally well, with potential to expand cooperation between the two countries.

The business community sees numerous opportunities for direct investments in tourism, infrastructure, agriculture, energy… In the coming days, I will meet with the Emirati chambers of commerce in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and with many companies who are active in the region, Mickoski said.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski added that the meetings were used to open many possibilities for strong cooperation.