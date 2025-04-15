Taravari: AA will field separate council candidates in the local elections

Following a meeting of the leadership of the Alliance of Albanians, its leader Arben Taravari said that they are going to compete alone in the coming local elections, independently from their partners in the VLEN coalition, with separate lists for members of local councils. Taravari left room for AA to supprot joint candidates for mayors, where it is imperative to enlarge the total number of votes.

This decision puts the continued functioning of VLEN into question. The other three parties in VLEN are planning to propose joint council candidates, and were hoping that AA, which is among the two larger parties in VLEN, will join them in the fight against DUI. Now the Albanian camp is likely to see a three way fight.

Taravari further upset the other VLEN leaders when he said that he is in contact with DUI leader Ali Ahmeti. Today he insisted that AA remains as part of VLEN at the central Government level.