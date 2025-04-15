Nikoloski: Talks with Air Arabia for direct flights to Dubai

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the Government is in talks with Air Arabia for new direct flights to Dubai that will include flights from Ohrid.

Nikoloski is part of the governmental delegation led by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski which is in the United Arab Emirates. “We already have an agreement with Fly Dubai for a line between Skopje and Dubai, and we will open talks with Air Arabia for at least two flights – hopefully one will be from the Ohrid region”, Nikoloski said.