Kocani Council member tearfully resigns from her position

Kristina Atanasova – Arsova, member of the Kocani city council from VMRO-DPMNE, whose child was injured in the Pulse nightclub disaster, emotionally resigned from her position today. Following her resignation, the Council elected an independent member as the next Mayor, until this fall when new local elections are due.

I will ask for forgiveness from all the votes who supported me. I failed to implement many of the things we promised, that were not priority for the Mayor and the city leadership. Led by their vanities and the power of their office, they only cared about their own interests. I will now focus on my own child and on all the injured children, Atanasova said.

Atanasova strongly condemned both mayoral candidates, the independent Venko Krstevski, who she accused of partying in the ill fated nightclub, and Goce Markov from VMRO-DPMNE. The Council eventually elected Krstevski, who was supported by the SDSM members of the Council, with 9 to 8 votes. Mayor Ljupco Papazov resigned shortly after the disaster, and is now detained pending trial.