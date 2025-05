Macedonia has realistic potential to register growth between 3.5 and 4 percent in the first quarter of the year, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski at the Macedonia 2025 conference in Skopje today.

Based on initial indicators, these are realistic projections that would put us among the best performing economies in Europe, Mickoski said.

Hopes for even higher GDP growth rates rest on the expected recovery of the European automotive sector, whose voes have reflected on Macedonia.