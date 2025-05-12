 Skip to main content
13.05.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Prime Minister Mickoski met with Chris Pavlovski and the co-founder and CEO of Tether

Macedonia

12.05.2025

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today with Rumble owner Chris Pavlovski, as well as Tether stablecoin co-founder Giancarlo Devasini and Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino. The meeting was focused on ideas for potential cooperation and “initiatives that can bring about real changes”, said Prime Minister Mickoski after the meeting.

And in an interview with Sitel TV, Pavlovski said that Mickoski is an excellent person and a wonderful host. I adore this country, I love Macedonia, I’m a huge advocate for Macedonia. I want to do everything I can to help Macedonia go forward, be more prosperous, bring as much knowledge as I possibly can, Pavlovski said.

During his remarks in the Macedonia 2025 conference, Pavlovski and Ardoino said that Macedonia has excellent potential to become a base for the crypto industry. “If you open your market, if you enable crypto companies to come here, the crypto world is the new sector that is growing – it will naturally bring people and businesses here”.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 12.05.2025
Mickoski: our goal is to learn to win in Washington, Brussels, Berlin, Paris
Economy  | 12.05.2025
Macedonia can register 3.5 to 4 percent growth in the first quarter
Macedonia  | 11.05.2025
VMRO calls on SDSM to stop politicizing the Kocani disaster