Filipce asked to explain his Dubai visa

SDSM party activists are calling out their leader Venko Filipce after the revelation that he has obtained a Dubai visa, with an eye to move to the Arab metropolis. Filipce was accused of receiving a “golden visa”, that comes with sizable investments in Dubai, but claims that he has a working visa after applying for a job in a hospital there.

The scandal with Filipce’s golden visa can’t be ignored. I feel sorry for the ordinary party members who work for SDSM, which is now a shareholding company based in Strumica. The members should ask the real questions – is Filipce leading the party to gain power, or is the party set up only to protect the unlawful gains from the period between 2017 and 2024?, asked actress and former party official Sofija Kunovska.

According to Kunovska, a golden visa is given after an investment of at least 550,000 USD, which raises serious questions about Filipce.