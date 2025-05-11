VMRO calls on SDSM to stop politicizing the Kocani disaster

VMRO-DPMNE urged SDSM to stop trying to politicize the tragedy in Kocani, after a number of SDSM officials came out with criticism of the investigation. SDSM also proposed a law to compensate the families, and is accusing the Government of not doing enough in this regard.

The Government placed all state aid necessary at the disposal of those affected by the tragedy. We won’t stop there. It will be a process that will last for years. The Government won’t forget these citizens, like SDSM and DUI forgot about the victims of the Laskarci, Besa Trans, Tetovo hospital disasters, the Oncology scandal and the Covid crisis, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

A group of families who lost loved ones in the disaster refused an invitation from Prime Minister Mickoski for a meeting in Skopje. The Prime Minister today said that he regrets their decision, but that he is prepared to come to Kocani again to meet with the families.