Taravari announces that he’s leaving the ruling coalition

Arben Taravari announced that his Alliance of Albanians party will leave the ruling coalition. The announcement comes after Prime Minister Mickoski said that his next meeting with Taravari will be a farewell coffee appointment, after Taravari began to open doors for cooperation with Ali Ahmeti’s DUI party.

Taravari insists that all party officials are unanimous to leave the coalition. This claim will be tested soon, as some ministers and members of Parliament may decide to remain part of the VLEN coalition. Taravari met with the press alone, without any of his top officials. He said that they are either abroad for travel or that had family issues.

We expect that the Alliance of Albanians will be among the important factors in the local elections among the Albanians. We will support all Albanian candidates in all municipalities. We hope to have more councilors and as many quality candidates for mayors as possible, Taravari said.

VLEN responded to his announcement by stating that the ruling coalition is stable, and continues to represent change against the corrupt practices of DUI. “In the local elections we will bring about change and we will finally defeat the crime, corruption and incompetence of DUI and its officials”, VLEN said in a statement.