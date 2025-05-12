Mickoski: our goal is to learn to win in Washington, Brussels, Berlin, Paris

Joining the EU was and remains our goal, but unfortunately we are the only country in Europe that does not face challenges based on our achievements or criteria that are applied to other countries, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the Macedonia 2025 conference. The Prime Minister blamed the SDSM – DUI coalition of undermining Macedonia’s positions in the negotiations over identity issues, “party out of naivety and part because of lack of sense for national interests”.

Our strategy was to capture the terrain and to present our arguments. That is the democratic tool at our disposal, we have no other tool. We are one of the least numerous peoples in Europe and for us, that is the only way. It means we have to be twice, three times better than the others – if we want to be heard and we have to win in Washington, Brussels, Berlin, Paris, Rome.., Mickoski said.