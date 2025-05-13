Unclear how many officials will follow Taravari in the opposition

The Government will not conduct a reconstruction, but will simply replace several ministers, who are expected to resign after the Alliance of Albanians leader Arben Taravari said that his party will leave the Government.

Taravari is Healthcare Minister and he is certain to resign. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski even called off the planned farewell meeting with him, after Taravari declared that he is leaving. His party also holds the position of Deputy Prime Minister for good governance – through Arben Fetai. His resignation is not certain – he did not attend Taravari’s announcement because of a trip abroad. The AA party also holds six seats in Parliament and here there is real uncertainty over how many of them will follow Taravari n he opposition. Lower level AA appointed officials will also be put before a choice – to leave or try to sign on to some other party in the VLEN coalition.

One of the VLEN leaders Bilal Kasami said that there are serious talks on-going with the members of Parliament from AA to join VLEN. Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of VMRO-DPMNE met and empowered leader Mickoski to conduct negotiations with the coalition partners about the changes in the Government. Following the meeting, the party said that Taravari’s exit from the Government means that he is joining a “group of protectors of crime and corruption, and that there is a new coordinated political quarter – SDSM, the Alliance party, DUI and Levica”.

DUI has invested a lot in the creation of bogus political opponents who are in fact an extension of DUI. That is how we got SDS and DUI – parties of almost equal standing in the public, who are prepared to be expended in the attempt to return DUI to power, VMRO-DPMNE said in the statement.