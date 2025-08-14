Macedonia ranked 6th in the world in bringing in foreign investments

Macedonia was ranked 6th in the world in the Greenfield FDI Performance Index, that measures the attracted FDI investments relative to the country’s GDP.

The index is prepared by a research unit of the Financial Times, and it found that Macedonia surpassed almost all countries in the world in its foreign direct investment performance in the past year.

The report credits Macedonia for expanding on its traditional investment model of bringing manufacturing companies, and drawing major energy investments in 2024. It notes the 500 million USD investment by the Dubai based Alcazar Energy that is coming to Stip.

The list is led by the United Arab Emirates, followed by Namibia and Costa Rica. In the region, Bosnia and Serbia are placed closely below Macedonia (7th and 8th) and Croatia is 20th.