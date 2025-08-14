 Skip to main content
14.08.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 14 August 2025

Mickoski: we can’t expect results in the fight against corruption with this prosecutor

Macedonia

14.08.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski blamed the state prosecutor’s office of failing to conduct a proper fight against crime and corruption.

The institutions are doing their part, they are preparing reports about criminal actions, but the state prosecutors need to pick them up. We can’t expect results in the fight against crime and corruption with this prosecutor and this prosecution service. I can name you 100, 200 proposals for charges submitted to them that ended up without any results, the Prime Minister said.

Chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski is refusing to resign even after the Parliament voted to declare no confidence in him.

