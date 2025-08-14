Nikoloski: intensive work on the Ohrid – Kicevo highway

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the work on the Ohrid – Kicevo highway is greatly intensified, and that the intersection near Podmolje, that connects Ohrid and Struga, is now open.

This highway is one of the problems we inherited from the previous Government, which did nothing to finish it. Even that was not enough for them, so they demolished the intersection without solving the property issues with the land and leaving us with no option to rebuild it. With the change of the Government, we solved this problem, removed all the administrative issues in the way, and now the intersection is functional again, said Nikoloski.