Turkish DPTM party leaves DUI led coalition

The Democratic Party of Turks in Macedonia announced that it will compete independently in the coming local elections, and will not support the DUI led coalition. DUI is hoping to beat VLEN in the competition for the Albanian vote, and was able to bring the Alliance of Albanians to its side, but has now suffered a setback.

DPTM will run independently, with its own candidates for the councils and for mayors in the municipalities that have a largely Turkish population. In line with the clearly expressed will of the people, we decided to leave the European Front coalition. This move strengthens our independent political position and reaffirms our determination to directly serve the people, without compromises and intermediaries, said the party.