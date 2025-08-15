 Skip to main content
15.08.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 15 August 2025

Police raids offices in Gevgelija in investigation of a rigged football match

Sport

15.08.2025

Police raided several locations in Gevgelija today in an investigation into the obvious rigging of a football match in the Second League in early May.

Local team Kozuf clearly helped its opponent Bashkimi win the game, which Bashkimi needed to advance to the First League. The Kozuf players were passing the ball to their opponents and getting out of their way until Bashkimi scored, which caused outrage in Gevgelija.

Police officers raided homes and offices of the players, coach and Kozuf and Bashkimi managers to procure evidence about the cheating.

Related Articles

Economy  | 14.08.2025
Macedonia ranked 6th in the world in bringing in foreign investments
Macedonia  | 13.08.2025
State Department removes long standing classification of the Macedonian Government as corrupt
Macedonia  | 12.08.2025
Urology Clinic employees helped buy AC units for the patient rooms