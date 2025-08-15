Police raids offices in Gevgelija in investigation of a rigged football match

Police raided several locations in Gevgelija today in an investigation into the obvious rigging of a football match in the Second League in early May.

Local team Kozuf clearly helped its opponent Bashkimi win the game, which Bashkimi needed to advance to the First League. The Kozuf players were passing the ball to their opponents and getting out of their way until Bashkimi scored, which caused outrage in Gevgelija.

Police officers raided homes and offices of the players, coach and Kozuf and Bashkimi managers to procure evidence about the cheating.