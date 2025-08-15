Macedonian army receives 29 US made vehicles

Macedonia received 29 new JLTV light armored vehicles from the United States, which brings the total to 67. This will add to the mechanized capacity of the Macedonian military, depleted after several donations to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Defense Minister Vlado Misajlovski, army chief of staff general Sasko Lafciski and US ambassador Angela Aggeler attended the ceremony at the Stip army barracks.

One of my top priorities is to safeguard the security of the country, the peace and stability of the state, because that is the only way to develop a society that will progress, said Prime Minister Mickoski at the ceremony.

Misajlovski added that Macedonia expects to receive Stryker vehicles soon and will use them for a light infantry battalion that will be sent to away missions if necessary.