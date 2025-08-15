Menduh Thaci leaves coalition with Ali Ahmeti

Menduh Thaci, leader of the DPA party, said that his talks with DUI leader Ali Ahmeti failed and DPA will be leaving the European Front coalition ahead of the local elections. This is the second coalition partner DUI lost in two days, after the Turkish DPTM party left the coalition yesterday.

Thaci said that his once major party will soon decide on its next steps. DPA remains a force in Tetovo, and will now likely support incumbent Mayor Bilal Kasami from the VLEN party, which DUI is desperately trying to defeat in the October local elections. Thaci is also member of Parliament, and his move could bolster the ruling majority, which is significant overall, but lacks the so called “dual majority” of ethnic minority members of Parliament.