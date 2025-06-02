Macedonia will abolish tariffs for US products

Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska announced that the Government will ask Parliament to amend the law on tariffs, and fully liberalizing trade exchange with the United States. With this, Macedonia will abolish its tariffs for American products, and will ask the US to do the same.

The United States are a strategic partner of our country, and cooperation with them is important from all aspects. The Government is prepared to deepen our close partnership on the basis of mutual goals, interests and values. The priority of this Government is to prepare conditions for a favorable and predictable business environment for domestic and foreign companies, the Minister said.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he is in talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on a free trade agreement, following the priority the Trump Administration placed on altering the unfavorable global trade environment.

Minister Dimitrieska also said that the Government is asking Parliament to reduce tariffs for 67 products, including lithium-ion batteries, which are needed to store surplus energy produced by renewable sources.