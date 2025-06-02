Starting in September, citizens will have digital ID and driver’s licenses

In September, the Ministry for Digital Transformation will present a digital app that will enable citizens to carry their ID card and driver’s license in digital form.

The app will also allow easy access to some of the most needed administrative services. Andonovski said that citizens can use the app to present their ID when requested by, for example, traffic police.

This is part of the international partnership the Ministry has with the Ministry for Digital Transformation of Ukraine, through the Digital Europe program, which gave a grant of a million EUR, Andonovski said in an interview.