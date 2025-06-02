 Skip to main content
03.06.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 3 June 2025

Starting in September, citizens will have digital ID and driver’s licenses

Macedonia

02.06.2025

In September, the Ministry for Digital Transformation will present a digital app that will enable citizens to carry their ID card and driver’s license in digital form.

The app will also allow easy access to some of the most needed administrative services. Andonovski said that citizens can use the app to present their ID when requested by, for example, traffic police.

This is part of the international partnership the Ministry has with the Ministry for Digital Transformation of Ukraine, through the Digital Europe program, which gave a grant of a million EUR, Andonovski said in an interview.

Related Articles

Economy  | 29.05.2025
Mickoski: 6 billion in investments from the strategic partnership agreement with the UK
Economy  | 27.05.2025
Three companies will compete to be the next mobile operator
Culture  | 24.05.2025
Simon Trpcevski performed in honor of St. Cyril in Rome