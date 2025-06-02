Chief suspect in the major oil scandal was allowed to travel to Turkey

Admir Jahoski, the chief suspect in the major corruption scandal involving procurement of over 160 million EUR worth of toxic oil, was allowed to leave the country. Jahoski, the owner of Pucko Petrol company and son of powerful DUI member of Parliament Ismail Jahoski, was given a temporary passport and used it to travel to Istanbul for a family event.

He was kept in detention for weeks after arrests were made in the scandal where Pucko Petrol supplied the state ELEM energy company with oil during the energy crisis of 2021, where it emerged that the oil burnt in the Negotino energy plant and at other locations was dangerous for human health.

The court later allowed Jahoski into house arrest, on bond of over 2 million EUR. He left the country on the 30th to Greece and then Turkey, and returned back on June 2nd.

One of the other key suspects in the scandal, former ELEM manager Vasko Kovacevski, fled the country soon after the SDSM – DUI government fell.