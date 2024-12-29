Major investment worth over 350 million EUR expected in 2025

A major new investment worth over 350 million EUR that will strongly boost Macedonia’s export potential is being negotiated for 2025, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during a podcast interview today.

We are in talks with 15 companies for 2025, and I expect a huge investment of 350-360 million EUR. This is in my focus, that we can create value added products that will grow our economy, Mickoski said in the “VMRO-DPMNE Speaks” podcast.

The Prime Minister added that there is growing interest among Macedonian emigrants abroad to invest in their homeland.