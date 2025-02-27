Mickoski: 2024 was a great year for investments

2024 was an exceptional year for Macedonia in terms of foreign investments, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, as official numbers are due tomorrow. The Prime Minister, who just announced a billion EUR gas investment from Turkey, said that there were no less than 15 major investments announced last year.

Regarding the Kazanci Holding gas investment, Mickoski said it is not the only company interested in building gas plants in Macedonia. He clarified that the electricity will be sold on the free market, while the price of the heating power that will be piped to households will be determined by the Energy Regulatory Commission.