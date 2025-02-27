 Skip to main content
28.02.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 28 February 2025

Former US Ambassador Reeker welcomes Mickoski’s growing ties with the Trump administration

Macedonia

27.02.2025

Former US Ambassador to Macedonia Philip Reeker welcomed Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s visits to the United States and work to establish ties with the Trump administration.

Macedonia has not had a better friend than the United States. We were involved in the past and we will be involved in Macedonia’s future, and what is most important, through many administrations. I think it’s wonderful to see Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski establishing such good, firm relations with the United States, including, of course, with the new administration in Washington, in a relatively short time, Reeker said in an interview with VOA Macedonian.

Reeker added that besides economic potential, a priority for the United States will also be to move Macedonia toward EU membership.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 27.02.2025
Publicly funded media outlets worked to smear US legislators and the Heritage Foundation, after they exposed USAID abuses in Macedonia
Macedonia  | 26.02.2025
“Ahmeti is in communication with Grubi and should urge him to return”
Macedonia  | 26.02.2025
SDSM forced to apologize after their latest fake news latest attack against a Government official