Former US Ambassador Reeker welcomes Mickoski’s growing ties with the Trump administration

Former US Ambassador to Macedonia Philip Reeker welcomed Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s visits to the United States and work to establish ties with the Trump administration.

Macedonia has not had a better friend than the United States. We were involved in the past and we will be involved in Macedonia’s future, and what is most important, through many administrations. I think it’s wonderful to see Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski establishing such good, firm relations with the United States, including, of course, with the new administration in Washington, in a relatively short time, Reeker said in an interview with VOA Macedonian.

Reeker added that besides economic potential, a priority for the United States will also be to move Macedonia toward EU membership.