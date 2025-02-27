Former head of the Shutka prison and adviser to Zaev arrested along with a dozen guards

In a major police raid, former chief warden of the Skopje prison Filip Andov – Sokol, who was an adviser to former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, was arrested, along with one of his top lieutenants Sasko Krstevski. Additional eight persons, all of them guards in the Skopje Shutka prison, were detained.

As Interior Minister Pance Toskoski informed this evening, the group was allowing select prisoners to spend entire days outside of the prison. Not only they would led the prisoners out, they would also drive them to locations across Skopje, guard them, assist them and then drive them back for the night. Shutka is one of the two prisons in Skopje, used mainly for detention of suspects who are under investigation, and as such is meant to keep the detainees under strict conditions, to prevent them from influencing the investigations.

The prisoners were using these trips for private reasons – that were definitely not healthcare related. They were driven to private homes, different other locations, and there was no basis for these services, Toskovski said during a TV interview.