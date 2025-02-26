Townhall reports on the abuse of USAID funds in Macedonia to finance the Colored Revolution and the coordination between USAID and the George Soros led network.

The article explains how the often violent protests that culminated in 2016 were funded both by Soros and USAID, with the goal to topple the Gruevski Government. Various aspects of the political crisis are discussed, including the abuse of the judiciary, the funding of groups working to exacerbate the migrant crisis and the use of USAID funded NGO activists for photo – ops that would be made to go viral.

An activist named Jasmina Golubovska, an operative for one of these NGOs, the Soros-linked Legis, became the face of Macedonia’s color revolution when she planted a lipstick-smeared kiss on a policeman’s riot shield. Once she emerged as an “icon” of the uprisings, Golubovska embarked on a media circuit and announced her intentions: topple the government then “start from scratch, Townhall writes about the planted protester made to look like an authentic street activist.

If they need a so-called colorful revolution, then they do it through NGOs with money. Soros has turned the NGOs in Macedonia into a modern army, the article quotes a 2017 Republika interview with Gruevski.

Macedonia has been in the news over the past weeks, as the Trump administration shut down USAID and accused the organization of financial and political abuse. A number of outlets in the US reported on the USAID activities in Macedonia and their work to provoke the political crisis in the country.