“Ahmeti is in communication with Grubi and should urge him to return”

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti is in regular communication with his fugitive right hand man Artan Grubi. Mickoski urged Ahmeti to advise Grubi to return to the country.

I don’t know when Grubi will be back. I heard Deputy Prime Minister Mexhiti say that Ahmeti is in regular contact with Grubi. Maybe he should respond. I would like to see him back today, he’s the one who can answer to all the questions, Mickoski said.

Grubi fled to Kosovo and then probably Albania shortly after he was placed on a US black list. He is charged with