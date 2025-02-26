Delcevo Mayor charged over a suspicious procurement contract

Delcevo police submitted criminal charges against the Mayor Goran Trajcevski, who is suspected of purchasing car parts at unrealistic prices compared to those of other competitors.

In the contract that was signed in 2019, following a public procurement process, the municipality sought to buy spare car parts for its vehicles. One of the bidders offered some of the goods at prices 16 times lower than the prices of the other competitors. After he won the contract, the Mayor instructed his administration not to purchase the hugely discounted items, but to purchase other items from the bidder, even though they were offered at significantly higher prices.

The damages to the municipality are estimated at over 220,000 denars.