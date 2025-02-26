 Skip to main content
27.02.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 27 February 2025

Delcevo Mayor charged over a suspicious procurement contract

Macedonia

26.02.2025

Delcevo police submitted criminal charges against the Mayor Goran Trajcevski, who is suspected of purchasing car parts at unrealistic prices compared to those of other competitors.

In the contract that was signed in 2019, following a public procurement process, the municipality sought to buy spare car parts for its vehicles. One of the bidders offered some of the goods at prices 16 times lower than the prices of the other competitors. After he won the contract, the Mayor instructed his administration not to purchase the hugely discounted items, but to purchase other items from the bidder, even though they were offered at significantly higher prices.

The damages to the municipality are estimated at over 220,000 denars.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 25.02.2025
Government adopts proposal to dismiss state prosecutor Kocevski
Macedonia  | 22.02.2025
Three prisoners tried to enter jail with marijuana, phones and cash
Macedonia  | 21.02.2025
Kanal 5 TV says Saso Ordanoski abused it to make rude anti-Trump comments