Trajko Slaveski nominated as the next Central Bank Governor

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova today nominated former Finance Minister Trajko Slaveski to be the next Governor of the Macedonian Central Bank.

The professor at the Economics Faculty in Skopje is currently President of the Skopje City Council. He was Finance Minister early in the term of Prime Minister Gruevski, and has remained an active adviser of the party leadership on economic issues. He was considered to be in running against another former Finance Minister Zoran Stavreski.

In the reaching of this decision, the President was guided by the principles of competence, expertise, dignity and integrity. We would like to underline that this was a difficult decision to be made, given the proven quality of all the candidates, said the statement issued by the ofice of the President.