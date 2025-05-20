Government approves strategic partnership deal with UK, signing is on Thursday

The Government today adopted the agreement for strategic partnership with the United Kingdom which will be signed by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski in London on Thursday. Nikoloski will be accompanied by ministers Izet Mexhiti, Vesna Janevska and the director of Macedonian Railroads – infrastructure Sinisa Ivanovski.

The Government of the United Kingdom places six billion EUR to the disposal of Macedonia to implement projects. We are entering into partnership with the UK, which is a key western ally. The goal of the agreement is to establish partnership for implementation of infrastructure projects in the areas of healthcare, transportation, energy, digital transformation,, Nikoloski said.

While in London, Nikoloski will also meet with business representatives, including from RyanAir.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today dismissed protests from the opposition SDSM party regarding the agreement, and especially the attempt to reduce the agreement into an alleged British push to relocate migrants in the Balkans.

I don’t know who prepares the communication strategy of the opposition, but my advice to them is that Macedonia needs a better opposition, one that is constructive and articulates its messages while adding value, and does not come off as ridiculous, Mickoski said.