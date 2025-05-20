Only few Alliance officials are prepared to follow Taravari into opposition

Arben Taravari’s Alliance of Albanians continues to dissipate as its officials opt to remain in the Government. Deputy Prime Minister Arben Fetai said that the Alliance is stil member of the coalition Government, given how many of its officials did not resign and are attempting to remain in office.

There are about 50 AA officials in the Government – it could be more. So far, only 3 resigned. Deputy Prime Minister Arben Fetai, who broke with Taravari, said that AA officials are leaving Taravari because they see him clearly going to join DUI. Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami, who is also part of VLEN, said that any individual who cooperates with the DUI party is not welcome in VLEN. Kasami urged all AA members and official to join VLEN.