President Siljanovska calls on disputed Supreme Court judge to resign

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova believes that Supreme Court judge Elizabeta Dukovska should definitely resign, after her appointment was judged to unlawful. Some are even calling for all of her legal decisions to be rescinded, but President Siljanovska says that this is not necessary.

We can’t have a person in the Constitutional Court who was appointed in an unconstitutional, even unlawful manner. What kind of a selection process is it if you have multiple candidates, but someone decides to stop the process, President Siljanovska said.

the Administrative Court struck down her appointment toi the Supreme court after it found that the Judicial Council did not fully review all applications that arrived. Justices were not given copies of all submitted material by the condidates.